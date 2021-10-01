Reviewing Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) and FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT)

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) and FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Affirm and FLEETCOR Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affirm 1 5 8 0 2.50 FLEETCOR Technologies 0 3 8 0 2.73

Affirm presently has a consensus target price of $117.07, indicating a potential downside of 1.73%. FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus target price of $315.89, indicating a potential upside of 20.91%. Given FLEETCOR Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FLEETCOR Technologies is more favorable than Affirm.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.3% of Affirm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Affirm and FLEETCOR Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affirm $870.46 million 36.28 -$430.92 million ($2.54) -46.90 FLEETCOR Technologies $2.39 billion 9.03 $704.22 million $10.70 24.42

FLEETCOR Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Affirm. Affirm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FLEETCOR Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Affirm and FLEETCOR Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affirm -48.51% -32.07% -9.42% FLEETCOR Technologies 31.43% 29.53% 8.26%

Summary

FLEETCOR Technologies beats Affirm on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately 6,500 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies. Its merchants represent a range of industries, including sporting goods and outdoors, furniture and homewares, travel, apparel, accessories, consumer electronics, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F. Clarke in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

