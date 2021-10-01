Reviewing Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT) and CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT) and CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bioxytran and CytomX Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioxytran N/A N/A -872.88% CytomX Therapeutics -96.67% -68.52% -16.35%

This table compares Bioxytran and CytomX Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioxytran N/A N/A -$2.48 million N/A N/A CytomX Therapeutics $100.36 million 3.30 -$32.88 million ($0.71) -7.17

Bioxytran has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CytomX Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bioxytran and CytomX Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioxytran 0 0 0 0 N/A CytomX Therapeutics 1 0 3 0 2.50

CytomX Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 116.11%. Given CytomX Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CytomX Therapeutics is more favorable than Bioxytran.

Volatility & Risk

Bioxytran has a beta of -6.24, meaning that its stock price is 724% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CytomX Therapeutics has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.0% of CytomX Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of CytomX Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CytomX Therapeutics beats Bioxytran on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bioxytran

BioXyTran, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs designed to address hypoxia in humans, which is a lack of oxygen in tissues. Its product pipeline includes BXT-25, designed to oxygenate ischemic (reduced blood flow) regions in the brain that suffered from hypoxia during a brain stroke; and BXT-252, designed to treat chronic wounds resulting from ischemia caused by occlusion of capillaries. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W. Gluck and Nancy E. Stagliano in September 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

