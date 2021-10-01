Reviewing IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) & Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Lannett (NYSE:LCI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

IVERIC bio has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lannett has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares IVERIC bio and Lannett’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio N/A N/A -$84.55 million ($1.14) -14.25 Lannett $478.78 million 0.26 -$363.48 million ($0.03) -100.00

IVERIC bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lannett. Lannett is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IVERIC bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares IVERIC bio and Lannett’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio N/A -60.50% -53.61% Lannett -75.92% -0.78% -0.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for IVERIC bio and Lannett, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IVERIC bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 Lannett 0 2 0 0 2.00

IVERIC bio presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.15%. Lannett has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. Given Lannett’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lannett is more favorable than IVERIC bio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.8% of IVERIC bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of Lannett shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of IVERIC bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Lannett shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lannett beats IVERIC bio on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R. Guyer and Samir Chandrakant Patel on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Lannett

Lannett Co., Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

