Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU) Short Interest Down 91.7% in September

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

REVHU opened at $9.85 on Friday. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REVHU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth $52,260,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth $30,150,000. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth $30,150,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth $30,108,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth $26,316,000.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

