Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 5.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 0.7% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

The J. M. Smucker stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.15. 5,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,426. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.96 and its 200 day moving average is $129.52.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.