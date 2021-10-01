Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,274 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $807,313,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,054 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 231.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,075,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,372,000 after buying an additional 751,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $263,199,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $393.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,286. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.83. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $296.37 and a 52-week high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

