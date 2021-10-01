Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $705,000 Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,818,000 after purchasing an additional 24,724 shares in the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN traded down $39.44 on Friday, hitting $565.74. The company had a trading volume of 35,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $633.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $556.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.82.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director George L. Sing sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.00, for a total value of $100,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,136,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total transaction of $224,890.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 306,856 shares of company stock valued at $196,281,888. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

