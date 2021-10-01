Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.97. The company had a trading volume of 144,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,648. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.64.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

