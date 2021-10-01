Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $101.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,648. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.64. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

