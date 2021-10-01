Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.64.

Shares of ECL traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.78. The company had a trading volume of 13,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,590. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $231.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.49, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.58.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

