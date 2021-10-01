Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,297,000 after purchasing an additional 375,633 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.46.
Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total value of $345,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,734,497.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total value of $1,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,793,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Tyler Technologies
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
