Rhumbline Advisers Acquires New Stake in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 53,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kopin by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 617,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after buying an additional 147,913 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kopin in the first quarter valued at $4,048,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Kopin by 1,794.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 311,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 294,753 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Kopin in the first quarter valued at $3,215,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kopin in the second quarter valued at $1,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Kopin alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other Kopin news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $44,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $5.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $469.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.12 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42. Kopin Co. has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $13.62.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.