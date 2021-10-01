Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Silverback Therapeutics were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 3,705.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

SBTX stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $30.44. The company has a market cap of $349.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $63.41.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBTX. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

