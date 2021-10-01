Rhumbline Advisers Has $445,000 Stock Holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,604 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADVM. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 349.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

ADVM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.97.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $14.79.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM).

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.