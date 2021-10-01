Rhumbline Advisers Has $469,000 Holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of CTO Realty Growth worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTO. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 182.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 26.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 67.9% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director Christopher W. Haga purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.12 per share, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura M. Franklin bought 500 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.93 per share, with a total value of $26,465.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $189,455. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Shares of CTO opened at $53.76 on Friday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.52 and a 52 week high of $58.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.25 million, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 138.12%. As a group, analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%.

CTO Realty Growth Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

