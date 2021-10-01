Rhumbline Advisers Has $498,000 Stock Position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,714 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Tejon Ranch were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tejon Ranch during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 2,800.9% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,040,400 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tejon Ranch from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of TRC opened at $17.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.33 and a beta of 0.56. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 5.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.67.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $16.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 million. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 0.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tejon Ranch Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

