Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,328 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Newpark Resources worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the first quarter valued at $1,344,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $1,390,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 151,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 84,756 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Newpark Resources news, CEO Paul L. Howes bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $68,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on NR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Newpark Resources stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $303.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 3.83.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $142.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

