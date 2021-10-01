Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ribbon Communications Inc. develops communication software. It provides session border controllers, diameter signals, policy and routing servers, media and signaling gateways, cloud and mobility solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc., formerly known as Sonus Networks Inc., is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of RBBN opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.08. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $211.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.40 million. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 24.01%. Analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBBN. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 68.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,683,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after acquiring an additional 683,111 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 39.5% in the first quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,371,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 670,987 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,272,000 after acquiring an additional 616,448 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 42.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after acquiring an additional 424,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,560,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,707,000 after acquiring an additional 285,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

