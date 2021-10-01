Richard K. Crumly Sells 19,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $1,508,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $75.86 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $103.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 70.24 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.86.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The company had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,915,000 after buying an additional 456,546 shares in the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 425.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 441,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after buying an additional 357,132 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,039,000 after buying an additional 116,062 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 217.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after buying an additional 113,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 383.6% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 141,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after buying an additional 112,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

