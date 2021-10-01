Richard K. Crumly Sells 19,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $1,508,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ XPEL opened at $75.86 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $103.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 70.24 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.86.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The company had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.
XPEL Company Profile
XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.
Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?
Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.