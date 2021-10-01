Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2104 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Shares of Rightmove stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04. Rightmove has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $21.13.

Several analysts recently commented on RTMVY shares. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

