RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 426.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 31.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of NYSE:RIV opened at $17.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.90. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $18.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund from $2.75 to $2.50 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

