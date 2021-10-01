ROAD Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last seven days, ROAD has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. ROAD has a market cap of $58,690.31 and approximately $11,271.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00065737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00103011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00137454 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,788.13 or 1.00089867 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.08 or 0.06848365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $331.38 or 0.00757463 BTC.

ROAD Coin Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

ROAD Coin Trading

