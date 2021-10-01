Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Buy Rating for VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI stock opened at $28.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day moving average is $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. Research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 87.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICI. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 347.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.