Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 477 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 262.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 353.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,959,000 after acquiring an additional 255,321 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.50 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.91. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.45 and a 1-year high of $78.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.05 and a 200 day moving average of $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 16.11 and a quick ratio of 16.11.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.09% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

NHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

