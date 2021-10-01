Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $48,000 in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NIU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 179,502 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 687.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 48,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 417.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 56,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 45,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NIU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Niu Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.06.

Niu Technologies stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. Niu Technologies has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $53.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average of $30.74.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $146.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

