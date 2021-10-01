Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 388 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter.

SLYG opened at $87.12 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.59 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.73 and its 200-day moving average is $87.56.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

