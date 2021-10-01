Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 603 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 301.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $65,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $120,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $222,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $62.08 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $61.69 and a 52 week high of $63.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day moving average is $62.55.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

