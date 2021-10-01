Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA RNRG opened at $15.62 on Friday. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02.

