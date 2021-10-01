Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 572.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DBX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 537,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,333,000 after acquiring an additional 140,742 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 40,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 25,191 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 262,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $76,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $346,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,248. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DBX. JMP Securities upped their target price on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

DBX opened at $29.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -69.57 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

