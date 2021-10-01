Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,229 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $79.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.05 and a 200-day moving average of $73.54. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $59.39 and a one year high of $81.82.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. Analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 4.06%.

PJT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

