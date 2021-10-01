Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 425 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROG. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 price target on Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 price target on Rogers in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 price target on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 price target on Rogers in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 365.46.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.