Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will announce sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. Roper Technologies reported sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year sales of $6.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price target (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.29.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at $671,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,539,000 after purchasing an additional 23,705 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 458,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,618,000 after buying an additional 12,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROP traded down $9.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $446.13. 408,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,097. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $499.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $478.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.16. The company has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

