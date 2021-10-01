Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 76.3% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 464,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCGCF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,689. Roscan Gold has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24.

Roscan Gold Company Profile

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

