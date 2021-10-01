Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 76.3% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 464,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RCGCF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,689. Roscan Gold has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24.
Roscan Gold Company Profile
