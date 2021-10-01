Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.27. 1,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,061. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $153.05 and a 12-month high of $229.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.37.

