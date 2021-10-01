Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Sells 807 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Insulet makes up about 2.9% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA owned 0.07% of Insulet worth $12,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Insulet by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Insulet by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Insulet by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,654,000 after acquiring an additional 16,402 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Insulet by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PODD. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.31.

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,437.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PODD traded down $4.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $280.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $214.93 and a 12 month high of $309.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $288.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.25. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -606.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.80 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

