Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 498,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,763 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.14% of Ross Stores worth $61,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 25.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,188.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 55,497 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 11.0% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8.5% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 35,671 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $1,173,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROST. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Ross Stores stock opened at $108.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

