Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) to Underperform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.51. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $25.36.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

