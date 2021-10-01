Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Director Rory B. Riggs Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 9.53. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 43.43%. The company had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.52 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

A number of analysts recently commented on RPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

