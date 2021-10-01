Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) shares rose 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.49 and last traded at $12.49. Approximately 54,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,075,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Sabre alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $419.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.73 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 83.81% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 405.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabre during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sabre by 59.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

About Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.