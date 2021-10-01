SafeCapital (SCAP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $52,647.71

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 1st. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $52,647.71 and approximately $17.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00020333 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001950 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000109 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 141.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

