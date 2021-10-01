SafePal (SFP) Hits Market Cap of $108.00 Million

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. SafePal has a market cap of $108.00 million and approximately $13.52 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafePal coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SafePal has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00034141 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00016863 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004638 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003407 BTC.

About SafePal

SafePal (SFP) is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

Buying and Selling SafePal

