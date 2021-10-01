Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) CFO Sells $15,960.00 in Stock

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) CFO Christopher Thomas Whitford sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $15,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SAFT opened at $79.25 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $87.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.51.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 15.05%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFT. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 404.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.