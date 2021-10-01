saffron.finance (SFI) Price Up 25.4% This Week

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 1st. saffron.finance has a market capitalization of $55.62 million and approximately $466,025.00 worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One saffron.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $609.21 or 0.01289761 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, saffron.finance has traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00055138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00115851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.83 or 0.00200755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00011605 BTC.

saffron.finance Coin Profile

SFI is a coin. saffron.finance’s total supply is 92,123 coins and its circulating supply is 91,306 coins. saffron.finance’s official message board is medium.com/saffron-finance . saffron.finance’s official Twitter account is @saffronfinance_

According to CryptoCompare, “The SFI token is capped at 100,000 and is generated every 2 weeks during the wind down of an epoch. Tokens are earned by LPs proportional to how many dollars per second (dsec) they provided to the system for the duration of an epoch. SFI token subsidy is halved every epoch until epoch 8. From that point on, the system steadily releases 200 SFI tokens per epoch, until reaching the 100,000 cap. There are no fees on Saffron in version 1. Later versions will introduce Saffron platform fees, and at that time, staking SFI tokens will earn SFI holders a proportion of fees incurred by users. When SFI token generation ends fees will continue to provide incentives to liquidity providers. SFI tokens must be staked for LPs to join the enhanced return A tranche. Saffron is a peer to peer risk exchange and decentralized risk arbitrage marketplace, consisting of pools of liquidity. Pools in saffron.finance collect deposited base assets from liquidity providers and deploy them on platforms to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling saffron.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as saffron.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire saffron.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase saffron.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

