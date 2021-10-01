Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of Saipem stock remained flat at $$4.91 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.95. Saipem has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $6.47.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

