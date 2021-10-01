Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,513. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $76.23 and a 12 month high of $100.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.75.

