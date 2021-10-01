Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,897,000 after acquiring an additional 61,882 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.1% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 74,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 14.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 63,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 14.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GD traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,284. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $206.46. The stock has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.83.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

