Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 10,408 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) by 21.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,408 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 72.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,999 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 150,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 251.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 57,978 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.60. The company had a trading volume of 61,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,099. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $12.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

