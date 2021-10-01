Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 833 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 788.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 809,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,945,000 after purchasing an additional 718,237 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 306,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,164,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth $308,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 114,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.11. 30,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,712,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.65 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.92 and its 200 day moving average is $58.17.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

