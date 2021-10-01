Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Takes $183,000 Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 14.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 4.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in RadNet by 430.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RadNet by 51.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RadNet by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,467,000 after acquiring an additional 65,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RadNet alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RDNT shares. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RadNet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

In other RadNet news, Director David L. Swartz purchased 4,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $102,151.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at $532,283.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RDNT stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.22. 1,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,116. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average is $28.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.72 and a beta of 1.67. RadNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $38.84.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

RadNet Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.