Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $55,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.43. The stock had a trading volume of 36,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,425. The company has a market capitalization of $147.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.47 and a 200-day moving average of $224.24. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.